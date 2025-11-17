Empower Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stake in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Empower Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,623 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Union Pacific by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,105,382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,678,575,000 after purchasing an additional 142,732 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,949,345 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,641,715,000 after buying an additional 354,463 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,105,784 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,206,191,000 after buying an additional 86,292 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,626,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,092,893,000 after buying an additional 452,788 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $988,822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $272.00 price objective (up from $257.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $253.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.63.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $222.87 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1 year low of $204.66 and a 1 year high of $256.84. The company has a market capitalization of $132.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 28.73%.The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

