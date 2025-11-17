Empower Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Empower Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,060 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Twilio by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,280,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,180,000 after buying an additional 493,000 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 36.4% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,071,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,852,000 after acquiring an additional 553,043 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 19.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,920,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,031,000 after purchasing an additional 318,015 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth $212,059,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Twilio by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,418,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,436,000 after purchasing an additional 521,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,363 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.59, for a total transaction of $841,234.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 137,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,515.27. The trade was a 5.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 13,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.59, for a total value of $1,376,171.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 233,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,468,149.95. This represents a 5.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 43,001 shares of company stock worth $4,486,482 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TWLO opened at $125.27 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.20. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.51 and a 12 month high of $151.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.33.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.18. Twilio had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Twilio has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.170-1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer set a $145.00 target price on shares of Twilio and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Twilio from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Twilio from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.26.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

