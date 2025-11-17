Empower Advisory Group LLC Has $354,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF $ONEQ

Empower Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEQ. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 531.7% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 621.7% during the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Performance

ONEQ opened at $90.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.12. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a twelve month low of $58.12 and a twelve month high of $94.49.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Featured Articles

