Empower Advisory Group LLC Has $354,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT

Empower Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 12,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 27,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.7% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $282.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.06. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.67. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $234.11 and a 1-year high of $287.05.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.