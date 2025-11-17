Empower Advisory Group LLC Has $637,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP

Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 140.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Investmark Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $136.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.77. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $99.85 and a one year high of $145.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

