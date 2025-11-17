Empower Advisory Group LLC Has $913,000 Stock Position in The Trade Desk $TTD

Empower Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,417 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the second quarter worth $466,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 1.8% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 80,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 25,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trade Desk news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $67,624.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,035 shares in the company, valued at $242,687. This trade represents a 21.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Trading Down 2.2%

TTD stock opened at $41.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.44. The Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $41.50 and a 1-year high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $739.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Trade Desk has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

