Empower Advisory Group LLC Lowers Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

Empower Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,288,000. Redwood Financial Network Corp bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 54.1% in the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in RTX by 10.2% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 27,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in RTX during the 1st quarter worth $581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $215.00 price target on shares of RTX and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.47.

Insider Activity

In other RTX news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $873,547.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,729,013.40. The trade was a 7.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $4,149,426.72. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Up 0.8%

RTX stock opened at $175.42 on Monday. RTX Corporation has a 1-year low of $112.27 and a 1-year high of $181.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $22.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.26 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.28%. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.85%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

