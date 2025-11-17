Empower Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Empower Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,434,000. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 41.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 667,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,388,000 after acquiring an additional 195,694 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,360,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,337,000 after acquiring an additional 185,712 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 354,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,996,000 after acquiring an additional 182,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 480,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,886,000 after purchasing an additional 153,529 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $205.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.83. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $160.23 and a 12-month high of $219.01. The company has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

