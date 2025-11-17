Empower Advisory Group LLC Purchases 5,897 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,387 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 10.9% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 39.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Sunpointe LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 4.0% in the second quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $532,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,519.12. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $77.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.90, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60. CVS Health Corporation has a one year low of $43.56 and a one year high of $85.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $102.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.85 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.550-6.650 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 700.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Baird R W upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.41.

Get Our Latest Report on CVS Health

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.