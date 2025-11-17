Empower Advisory Group LLC Purchases 876 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 292.9% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,562.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $104.81 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.65 and a 52-week high of $109.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.01 and a 200-day moving average of $98.00. The company has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

