Empower Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,513,570 Shares of MGM Resorts International $MGM

Empower Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 98.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,513,570 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 66.9% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 120.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Argus lowered their price target on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho set a $62.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Macquarie cut their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.03.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of MGM stock opened at $32.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.57. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $41.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.95, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.13). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 242,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $8,571,640.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,385,478 shares in the company, valued at $190,753,630.76. This represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $2,167,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 31,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,538.52. The trade was a 65.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

