Empower Advisory Group LLC Sells 15,946 Shares of Sanmina Corporation $SANM

Empower Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,253 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 15,946 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SANM. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its stake in Sanmina by 3.4% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 11,831 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 100.0% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Sanmina in the second quarter worth $348,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanmina in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Price Performance

SANM stock opened at $160.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.00. Sanmina Corporation has a 1 year low of $63.67 and a 1 year high of $178.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 3.22%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Sanmina has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.250 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sanmina Corporation will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sanmina

Sanmina Profile

(Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.