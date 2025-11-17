Empower Advisory Group LLC Sells 3,605 Shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR

Empower Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,605 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get American Healthcare REIT alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHR. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 37.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter worth about $364,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 96,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 60,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,687,000. 16.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AHR. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Friday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research upgraded American Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

American Healthcare REIT stock opened at $48.41 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.58 and a 200-day moving average of $39.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 345.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.98. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. American Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is 714.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Healthcare REIT

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hanson sold 20,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $994,096.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,798 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,924.64. This represents a 47.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $74,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 57,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,560. This represents a 2.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,360 shares of company stock worth $1,229,398. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.