Empower Advisory Group LLC Sells 4,867 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Empower Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,867 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. SouthState Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 23,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seamount Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $74.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.02 and a 200-day moving average of $70.58. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $54.98 and a twelve month high of $75.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3597 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

