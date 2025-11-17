Energizer (ENR) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.14 per share and revenue of $830.4530 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 18, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Energizer had a return on equity of 181.90% and a net margin of 8.60%.The firm had revenue of $684.10 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Energizer to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Energizer Stock Down 1.5%

ENR opened at $23.89 on Monday. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $19.70 and a fifty-two week high of $39.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day moving average of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.63.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energizer

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nebula Research & Development LLC raised its position in Energizer by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 42,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 12,613 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Energizer during the second quarter valued at $763,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the second quarter worth $586,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Energizer by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 42,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Energizer from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Energizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Energizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Energizer from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Energizer from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

