Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 536 Shares of McGrath RentCorp $MGRC

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGRC. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the second quarter valued at $204,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 16,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,190,000. Finally, Praxis Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $394,000. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on McGrath RentCorp from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.50.

Shares of MGRC stock opened at $101.47 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.68. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $97.81 and a 1 year high of $129.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 15.62%.The company had revenue of $256.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. McGrath RentCorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th were issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 17th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.83%.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

