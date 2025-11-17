Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. $EYE

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,764 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Vision were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in National Vision in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,908,000. Engine Capital Management LP raised its position in National Vision by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 3,875,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,531,000 after buying an additional 1,347,648 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in National Vision by 215.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 861,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,010,000 after acquiring an additional 588,022 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,061,000. Finally, Highland Peak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,863,000.

Shares of NASDAQ EYE opened at $23.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -789.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.33. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.46.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. National Vision had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $487.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. National Vision’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. National Vision has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.700 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EYE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on National Vision from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on National Vision from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $27.00 price target on shares of National Vision and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of National Vision in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.91.

In related news, Chairman L Reade Fahs sold 137,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $3,342,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 544,795 shares in the company, valued at $13,254,862.35. The trade was a 20.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

