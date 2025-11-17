Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in SiTime Corporation $SITM

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 22.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,483 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SiTime were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in SiTime by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 603,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,233,000 after buying an additional 87,598 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in SiTime by 2,016.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 443,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,756,000 after acquiring an additional 422,288 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 41.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 277,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,435,000 after acquiring an additional 82,017 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 5,015.9% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 166,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,408,000 after acquiring an additional 162,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiTime by 360.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 135,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,670,000 after acquiring an additional 105,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

SITM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SiTime from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of SiTime in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on SiTime from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $360.00 target price on SiTime in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SiTime in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiTime currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.17.

Shares of NASDAQ SITM opened at $282.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.47 and a beta of 2.36. SiTime Corporation has a 12 month low of $105.40 and a 12 month high of $386.00.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $83.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.08 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SiTime Corporation will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, insider Piyush B. Sevalia sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.50, for a total value of $517,084.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 78,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,807,385.50. This trade represents a 2.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.75, for a total transaction of $695,250.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 90,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,957,847.75. The trade was a 3.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 44,867 shares of company stock worth $12,458,213 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

