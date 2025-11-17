Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in BOK Financial Corporation $BOKF

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,263 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 18.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 34.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BOK Financial

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total transaction of $106,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,872.52. The trade was a 7.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $107.56 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.73. BOK Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $85.07 and a fifty-two week high of $121.58. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 8th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter. BOK Financial had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $298.49 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that BOK Financial Corporation will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

BOK Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BOKF. Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson increased their price target on BOK Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $135.00 price target on BOK Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $116.00 price objective on BOK Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.55.

BOK Financial Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

