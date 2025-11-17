Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Himax Technologies, Inc. $HIMX

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,144 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HIMX. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Himax Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,745,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,533,000 after buying an additional 156,255 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,459,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,032 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,296,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,578,000 after purchasing an additional 128,383 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Himax Technologies by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 552,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 59,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headwater Capital Co Ltd acquired a new position in Himax Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIMX opened at $7.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 2.32. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $13.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $199.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Himax Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.020-0.040 EPS.

HIMX has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Himax Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

