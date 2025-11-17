Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.60 Million Position in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF $SDSI

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,936 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 26,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 11,058 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF by 48.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter.

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SDSI opened at $51.55 on Monday. American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF has a 12-month low of $46.99 and a 12-month high of $51.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.67 and a 200-day moving average of $51.40.

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Increases Dividend

About American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2057 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

The American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (SDSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a broad portfolio of short-duration fixed income securities. The fund seeks to mitigate the impact of rising interest rates. SDSI was launched on Oct 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

