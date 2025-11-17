Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.67 Million Stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. $ACLS

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,197 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,439,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,530,000 after buying an additional 43,768 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,518,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,828,000 after acquiring an additional 77,522 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 7.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,140,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,648,000 after purchasing an additional 80,399 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 845,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,952,000 after purchasing an additional 19,579 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 7.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 635,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,560,000 after purchasing an additional 44,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $81.54 on Monday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $102.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.75.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $252.42 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACLS shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.80.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

