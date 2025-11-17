Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in NMI Holdings Inc $NMIH

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 46.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,960 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NMI were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 5.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in NMI by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in NMI by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 1.1% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 1.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NMIH shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NMI in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NMI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of NMI in a report on Monday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NMI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

In other news, Director Steven Scheid sold 19,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $783,291.06. Following the sale, the director directly owned 78,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,103,917.60. This represents a 20.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $37.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.63. NMI Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $31.90 and a 12 month high of $43.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.21. NMI had a net margin of 55.02% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $171.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NMI Holdings Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

