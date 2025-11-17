Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,389 Shares of The Madison Square Garden Company $MSGS

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Madison Square Garden by 407.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden during the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MSGS opened at $215.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.66. The Madison Square Garden Company has a 12-month low of $173.26 and a 12-month high of $237.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.91 and a beta of 0.77.

Madison Square Garden ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $39.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.41 million. Madison Square Garden had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.31%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Madison Square Garden Company will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MSGS shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Research raised Madison Square Garden from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.50.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

