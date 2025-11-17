Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Pathward Financial, Inc. $CASH

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,392 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CASH. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 89.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,696 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 12,632 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 99.2% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 24,846 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 12,376 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pathward Financial in the first quarter valued at $256,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Pathward Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $584,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Pathward Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Pathward Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pathward Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nadia Dombrowski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $357,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,528 shares in the company, valued at $466,490.88. This represents a 43.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 11,500 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $822,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 25,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,840.25. The trade was a 31.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,455. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pathward Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:CASH opened at $68.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.45 and a 52 week high of $86.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.30. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 22.45%.The company had revenue of $186.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Pathward Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Pathward Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.250-8.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.53%.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

