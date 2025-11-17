Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Alamos Gold Inc. $AGI

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,206 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the first quarter worth $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 67.0% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of AGI stock opened at $33.38 on Monday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.87.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $462.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.96 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 7.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AGI. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Zacks Research cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.