Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 205,456 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Corporation $SEM

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 175,353 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 205,456 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Select Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,133,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,316,069 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $222,378,000 after purchasing an additional 603,079 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Select Medical by 48.7% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,507,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,173,000 after purchasing an additional 493,983 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Select Medical by 43.1% during the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,847,000 after buying an additional 322,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Select Medical by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 613,801 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,250,000 after buying an additional 300,631 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SEM. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Mizuho set a $17.00 price target on Select Medical in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Select Medical from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

SEM stock opened at $13.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Select Medical Holdings Corporation has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $39.74. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average of $13.92.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The health services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 2.37%.The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Select Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.240 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Corporation will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

