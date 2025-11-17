Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for PRAX FY2025 Earnings

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report issued on Thursday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now forecasts that the company will earn ($12.84) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($14.63). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $258.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Praxis Precision Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($10.22) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($2.88) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($2.89) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($2.89) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($3.01) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($3.05) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($11.84) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($9.03) EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $35.74 EPS.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.45) by $0.09.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Jones Trading started coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Friday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.36.

Shares of PRAX opened at $186.42 on Monday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $26.70 and a fifty-two week high of $206.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 2.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 1,666.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 175,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 165,779 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 143.5% during the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 214,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,001,000 after buying an additional 126,153 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 604,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,411,000 after acquiring an additional 96,898 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 1,745,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,083,000 after buying an additional 51,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 6.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

