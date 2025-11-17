Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for TCRX FY2025 Earnings

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRXFree Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for TScan Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 12th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.07) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.03). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for TScan Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.12) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for TScan Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRXGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 million. TScan Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.33% and a negative net margin of 1,692.96%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TScan Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on TScan Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on TScan Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research downgraded TScan Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.60.

TScan Therapeutics Trading Down 2.7%

NASDAQ:TCRX opened at $1.10 on Monday. TScan Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 6.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 113.0% in the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 40,900 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in TScan Therapeutics by 149.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 52,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 31,481 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in TScan Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its stake in TScan Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 891,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in TScan Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

TScan Therapeutics Company Profile

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation.

