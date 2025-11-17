Equities Analysts Set Expectations for CAE Q3 Earnings

Get CAE alerts:

CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) – Investment analysts at Desjardins cut their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for CAE in a report issued on Wednesday, November 12th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for CAE’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $897.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. CAE had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.70%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CAE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CAE in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CAE in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of CAE in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CAE

CAE Stock Performance

Shares of CAE opened at $26.41 on Monday. CAE has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $30.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CAE

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in CAE by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 14,803,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $433,287,000 after acquiring an additional 628,848 shares during the period. Browning West LP boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 131.4% during the first quarter. Browning West LP now owns 13,734,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $337,742,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,151,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $389,430,000 after purchasing an additional 518,030 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 0.6% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,909,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $231,350,000 after purchasing an additional 45,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of CAE by 15.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,087,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $149,530,000 after buying an additional 822,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

CAE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.