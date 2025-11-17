Ethic Inc. Increases Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Ethic Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,251,048 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,789 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 6.4% of Ethic Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $355,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $190.17 on Monday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Mizuho set a $235.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wolfe Research set a $230.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Melius Research set a $300.00 price target on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.15.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $5,758,241.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,828,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,182,656.26. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,197,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,733,203 shares in the company, valued at $14,498,230,235.73. This trade represents a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock worth $583,143,187. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

