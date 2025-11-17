Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,728 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 21,963 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.5% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $42,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.1% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 301,387 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,616,000 after buying an additional 14,619 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 928,821 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $146,744,000 after acquiring an additional 10,985 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 17,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 48,983 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 14.3% during the second quarter. Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc now owns 65,883 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,227 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $190.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.35. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $5,758,241.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,828,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,182,656.26. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,197,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,733,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,498,230,235.73. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 3,251,577 shares of company stock worth $583,143,187 in the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.15.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

