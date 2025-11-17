Family Capital Management Inc. Has $1.17 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Family Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 37.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,422 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,401 shares during the quarter. Family Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Sentry LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 34,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 301,387 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $47,616,000 after acquiring an additional 14,619 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 928,821 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $146,744,000 after purchasing an additional 10,985 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 8.4% in the second quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 17,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Loop Capital raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.15.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $190.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.60 and its 200-day moving average is $166.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $13,317,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,248,366 shares in the company, valued at $12,829,142,350.62. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock valued at $583,143,187. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

