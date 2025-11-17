First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,699 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $27,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 237.5% in the second quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $42,000. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 42.6% in the second quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 67 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $54,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $925.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $950.00 to $910.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $870.00 price target (down previously from $900.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $827.60.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.16, for a total transaction of $398,156.04. Following the sale, the insider owned 30,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,682,229.20. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,359 shares of company stock valued at $9,689,566. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of META opened at $609.46 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $479.80 and a twelve month high of $796.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $713.72 and a 200 day moving average of $706.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 30.89%.The business had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.28%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

