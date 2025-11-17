Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Director Sells $984,922.76 in Stock

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) Director Harshavardhan Agadi sold 66,956 shares of Flotek Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $984,922.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 197,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,768.15. The trade was a 25.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of FTK opened at $14.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Flotek Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $18.96. The company has a market cap of $446.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 1.17.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $56.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.90 million. Flotek Industries had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 6.59%. Flotek Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Flotek Industries, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 55.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 485,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 174,144 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Flotek Industries by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 425,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,213,000 after purchasing an additional 102,136 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 358,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after buying an additional 110,192 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,436,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries in the third quarter worth about $3,854,000. 10.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities upgraded Flotek Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Flotek Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Flotek Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Flotek Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven green chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial and commercial markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

