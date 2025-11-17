Forsta AP Fonden Invests $1.50 Million in Albertsons Companies, Inc. $ACI

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 69,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 83,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $18.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.91. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $23.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 1.20%.The firm had revenue of $18.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Albertsons Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.060-2.190 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 35.50%.

Insider Activity

In other Albertsons Companies news, EVP Michael T. Theilmann sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $1,935,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 338,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,548,601.15. This represents a 22.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 230,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $4,427,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 300,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,786,107.25. This trade represents a 43.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACI. Barclays started coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

