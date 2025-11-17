Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3,057.1% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 285.5% in the 2nd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, S&T Bank PA boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.49.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $36,893,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,359,748 shares in the company, valued at $550,897,879.56. The trade was a 6.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total value of $3,767,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,714,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,529,181.40. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 264,118 shares of company stock worth $44,448,619 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $246.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $267.08. The firm has a market cap of $401.82 billion, a PE ratio of 141.84, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

