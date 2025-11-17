Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 78.0% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 298.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CYBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $448.00 price target (up previously from $420.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $518.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.96.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $487.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $494.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $431.45. The stock has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $288.63 and a 12 month high of $526.19.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.28. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $342.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

