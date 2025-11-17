Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys 25,902 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF $SPSB

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,902 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 424,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,816,000 after purchasing an additional 38,977 shares during the period. Burling Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC now owns 144,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after buying an additional 12,730 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 359,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,862,000 after buying an additional 7,305 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 13,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,871,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,513,000 after acquiring an additional 266,367 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPSB opened at $30.18 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $29.74 and a twelve month high of $30.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.24 and its 200 day moving average is $30.14.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.