Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $946,978,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $460,110,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 175.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,969,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,076,000 after buying an additional 1,892,469 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,174,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,268,027,000 after buying an additional 1,802,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,475,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,698,000 after buying an additional 1,258,198 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock opened at $145.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $199.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.06. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $165.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The firm had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on PEP

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.