Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,385 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,948 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKLB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,496 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 23.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 133,371 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 25,483 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 50.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 661.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 345,740 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 300,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rocket Lab

In other news, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 31,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $1,527,129.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 499,045 shares in the company, valued at $24,438,233.65. This trade represents a 5.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank Klein sold 45,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $2,229,848.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,320,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,654,650.27. This trade represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 5,406,361 shares of company stock valued at $267,483,973 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Rocket Lab stock opened at $45.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.84 and a beta of 2.16. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $73.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $155.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.45 million. Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 27.26% and a negative net margin of 35.64%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Rocket Lab has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RKLB. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Rocket Lab from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Rocket Lab from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Rocket Lab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Rocket Lab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

