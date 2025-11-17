Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,341 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $6,205,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477,736 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $102,525,000 after buying an additional 235,795 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 8,584 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 202,242 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after acquiring an additional 23,420 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 870,907 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,408,000 after acquiring an additional 418,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock opened at $78.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.56. The stock has a market cap of $307.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.11 and a twelve month high of $79.50.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.77 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $185,041.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 157,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,701,086.72. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $116,464.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 158,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,551,841.02. This trade represents a 1.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 33,089 shares of company stock valued at $2,236,383 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.75.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

