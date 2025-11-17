Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 205.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,094,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,265 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth $257,917,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 570.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,180,000 after purchasing an additional 956,500 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 259.1% during the first quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 902,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,961,000 after purchasing an additional 650,957 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 18.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,056,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,843,000 after purchasing an additional 480,642 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.41, for a total transaction of $1,060,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,261.60. This represents a 27.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 0.7%

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $132.89 on Monday. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 1 year low of $121.03 and a 1 year high of $175.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.68. The firm has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $858.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.26 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 28.40%.The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 144.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $169.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.36.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

