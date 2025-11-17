Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in The Boeing Company $BA

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,305 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 60.5% during the second quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 13.3% during the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 4.1% in the second quarter. Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.2% in the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 13,921 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 314.5% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 315 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $194.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.90. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $128.88 and a 12-month high of $242.69. The stock has a market cap of $147.80 billion, a PE ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.44.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The business had revenue of $23.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($10.44) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,420. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,366 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total value of $270,003.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,904.96. This represents a 8.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BA shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.30.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

