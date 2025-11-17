FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,595 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,544 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.0% of FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. New Street Research raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, CICC Research upped their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.15.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $234.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $258.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.98.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total transaction of $638,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 491,007 shares in the company, valued at $125,422,828.08. The trade was a 0.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total transaction of $3,940,622.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,286.66. The trade was a 85.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,300 shares of company stock worth $28,294,038. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

