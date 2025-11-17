Futu (FUTU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 18th. Analysts expect Futu to post earnings of $2.54 per share and revenue of $631.51 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 18, 2025 at 7:30 AM ET.

Futu Stock Down 7.7%

Shares of FUTU stock opened at $165.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.40. Futu has a fifty-two week low of $70.60 and a fifty-two week high of $202.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FUTU has been the subject of several research reports. Dbs Bank raised Futu to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Futu from $176.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Monday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Daiwa America raised shares of Futu to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Futu from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Futu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,276,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Futu by 873.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 27,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 24,392 shares in the last quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Futu by 57.9% during the third quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 215,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,493,000 after buying an additional 79,094 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Futu by 197.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 393,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,453,000 after buying an additional 261,276 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

