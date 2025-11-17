FY2025 Earnings Estimate for CVE:ITR Issued By HC Wainwright

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Integra Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Integra Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share.

Separately, Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, October 10th.

Integra Resources Trading Down 3.5%

ITR opened at C$4.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Integra Resources has a 12 month low of C$1.12 and a 12 month high of C$4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$694.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.43.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

