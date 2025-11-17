FY2025 Earnings Estimate for PolyPid Issued By HC Wainwright

Get PolyPid alerts:

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for PolyPid in a report released on Wednesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright analyst B. Folkes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.06) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.02). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for PolyPid’s current full-year earnings is ($1.79) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for PolyPid’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.17.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded PolyPid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on PolyPid from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of PolyPid in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of PolyPid in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

NASDAQ PYPD opened at $3.59 on Monday. PolyPid has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.36. The stock has a market cap of $57.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.53.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PYPD. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PolyPid by 27.0% during the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after buying an additional 253,727 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in PolyPid by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new stake in PolyPid in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 26.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing targeted, locally administered, and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) technology to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in a pivotal Phase 3 confirmatory trial for prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in patients undergoing abdominal colorectal surgery with large incisions.

