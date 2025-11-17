FY2025 Earnings Estimate for TSE:GMI Issued By Desjardins

Green Mining Innovation Inc. (TSE:GMI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Green Mining Innovation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 12th. Desjardins analyst A. Carson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.49. Desjardins also issued estimates for Green Mining Innovation’s FY2026 earnings at $2.49 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.36 EPS.
Green Mining Innovation Price Performance
Green Mining Innovation Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Green Mining Innovation
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 4 Cold-Weather Stocks to Buy as Winter Spending Heats Up
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Disney Stock Drops—Will Earnings Pave Way for a YouTube TV Truce?
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Meta’s Pain May Be Your Gain: Is This a Rare Buying Window?
Receive News & Ratings for Green Mining Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Mining Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.