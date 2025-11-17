FY2025 Earnings Estimate for TSE:GMI Issued By Desjardins

Get Green Mining Innovation alerts:

Green Mining Innovation Inc. (TSE:GMI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Green Mining Innovation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 12th. Desjardins analyst A. Carson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.49. Desjardins also issued estimates for Green Mining Innovation’s FY2026 earnings at $2.49 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.36 EPS.

Goldstar Minerals Inc is a natural resource exploration and development company. It focuses mainly on developing deposits which contain gold and technology metals in mining jurisdictions in Canada. The company holds an interest in five exploration properties which includes Anctil, Nemenjiche, Fortune and Panache North properties located in the province of Quebec, and the Prince property located in the province of Newfoundland.

