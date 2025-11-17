FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Anaergia Issued By Roth Capital

Anaergia Inc. (TSE:ANR – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Anaergia in a research report issued on Thursday, November 13th. Roth Capital analyst C. Irwin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.10). Roth Capital has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock.

